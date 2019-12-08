Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Israeli Security, Syria, Iran

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have talked about Israel's security and other pressing issues, the Israeli press office said Saturday.

"Netanyahu spoke last night with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two discussed Iran, the situation in Syria, Israel's security needs and the continued avoidance of friction between the IDF and Russian military forces," it tweeted.

Israel frequently comes under rocket attacks from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian exclave of Gaza to the south. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday evening that three projectiles had been fired toward its territory. Two of them were intercepted.