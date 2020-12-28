Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Regional Issues With Emphasis on Situation in Syria - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed by phone regional issues with an emphasis on some aspects of development of the situation in Syria, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed by phone regional issues with an emphasis on some aspects of development of the situation in Syria, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Putin and the Israeli prime minister discussed regional issues with an emphasis on aspects of the development of the situation in Syria," the statement says.

Also, Putin and Netanyahu exchanged New Year congratulations. The president congratulated the prime minister and all Israelis on the past holiday of Hanukkah.