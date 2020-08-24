Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Syria, Note Interest in Coordinating Fight Against Terrorism

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in Syria by phone and noted mutual interest in continuing coordination to counter terrorism, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in Syria by phone and noted mutual interest in continuing coordination to counter terrorism, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Israeli side.

"The situation in Syria was discussed. Mutual interest was noted in continuing coordination in the Syrian direction in order to counter international terrorism," the statement says.