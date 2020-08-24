Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Syria, Note Interest In Coordinating Fight Against Terrorism
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:07 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in Syria by phone and noted mutual interest in continuing coordination to counter terrorism, the Kremlin said on Monday
The conversation took place at the initiative of the Israeli side.
"The situation in Syria was discussed. Mutual interest was noted in continuing coordination in the Syrian direction in order to counter international terrorism," the statement says.