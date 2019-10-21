Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Urgent Issues of Bilateral Agenda, Situation in Syria - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed urgent issues on the bilateral agenda and the situation in Syria by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.

"During a phone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his 70th birthday. Some urgent issues on the bilateral agenda and the situation in Syria were discussed," the statement said.

Russia and Israel have been negotiating the release of each of their nationals from the other's jail.

Russia has requested that Israel release Aleksey Burkov, an IT specialist who was arrested in Israel at the request of the United States in 2015. Meanwhile, Israel has requested Moscow to grant pardon to Israeli-American Naama Issachar, who was sentenced to over seven-and-a-half years in prison for drug smuggling.

Israel has reportedly turned down requests to release Burkov in exchange for Issachar.