Putin, Netanyahu Discussed Russia-Israel Cooperation on Syria by Phone - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed bilateral cooperation on Syria by phone, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

"A number of urgent issues on the bilateral agenda was discussed, including taking into account the visit of the Russian president to Israel scheduled in January 2020. In addition, issues of Russian-Israeli interaction on Syria were touched upon," it said.