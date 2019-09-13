Putin, Netanyahu Discussed Syrian Settlement, Agreed to Continue Military Dialogue- Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the Syrian settlement and agreed to continue the military dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following the meeting on Thursday.

"From international issues, we focused on the situation in the middle East and North Africa, with emphasis on the Syrian settlement," Lavrov said.

The sides agreed to continue and intensify the military dialogue, he said.

"It is developing well," the minister said.