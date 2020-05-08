Putin, Netanyahu Exchange Congratulations on Victory Day, Discuss COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have held a phone conversation to congratulate each other on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II and to discuss the coronavirus response, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have held a phone conversation to congratulate each other on the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II and to discuss the coronavirus response, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The talks were held at the Israeli side's initiative, the Kremlin noted.

"Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu have exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, which is also officially celebrated on May 9 in Israel. The Russian president has extended wishes of health and well-being to the Great Patriotic War veterans who live in the country," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"They have also discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The leaders have briefed each other on the measures taken in Russia ans Israel to prevent the spreading of the infection ... They have agreed upon regular cooperation between profile agencies, including on research and development of a vaccine against the virus," the Kremlin added.

Putin and Netanyahu have also discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Syria, according to the statement.