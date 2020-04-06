Putin, Netanyahu Express Readiness to Boost Coordination in COVID-19 Fight - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have expressed, during their phone talks, readiness to strengthen coordination in the coronavirus fight, the Kremlin said on Monday, adding that the conversation was held at the Israeli side's initiative.

"They have discussed some of the pressing matters of the bilateral cooperation. They have discussed mutual commitment to boosting coordination in the prevention of the spreading of the coronavirus infection," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin has congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on the upcoming Israeli holiday of Passover," the Kremlin added.

Putin and Netanyahu have agreed upon contacts at different levels.