Putin, Netanyahu Spoke Of Preparing Bilateral Commission Meeting By Year-end - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Putin, Netanyahu Spoke of Preparing Bilateral Commission Meeting by Year-end - Lavrov

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed, during their talks, preparation for the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission by the end of the year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters Thursday.

"Great attention was paid to bilateral cooperation, primarily in the trade and economic sphere. The sides talked about preparing the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission by the end of this year," Lavrov said.

