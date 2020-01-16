UrduPoint.com
Putin, Netanyahu Stress Importance Of Historical Truth Concerning Events Of World War II

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:17 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed over phone talks the importance of preserving the historical truth in regard to events of World War II ahead of the Russian leader's visit to Israel, the Kremlin press service said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed over phone talks the importance of preserving the historical truth in regard to events of World War II ahead of the Russian leader's visit to Israel, the Kremlin press service said Thursday.

On January 22, Putin will attend commemorative events in Israel dedicated to Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the Red Army's liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

"A number of issues related to Russian-Israeli cooperation were examined in light of [Putin's upcoming] visit to Israel this month to participate in commemorative events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and Holocaust Remembrance Day. Both sides emphasized the importance of preserving the historical truth about the events of World War II and the inadmissibility of revising its results," the Kremlin said.

