UrduPoint.com

Putin, Netanyahu Sure Russian-Israeli Ties Will Continue To Develop Progressively- Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Putin, Netanyahu Sure Russian-Israeli Ties Will Continue to Develop Progressively- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with chair of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the sides expressed mutual confidence that Russian-Israeli relations will continue to progressively develop, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu, whose party won the November parliamentary elections, informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he had been able to form a new government.

"Topical issues on the bilateral agenda and the international situation were discussed. Mutual confidence was expressed that Russian-Israeli relations will continue to develop progressively, and contacts at various levels will continue," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Additionally, Putin congratulated Netanyahu and all Israelis on the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the statement added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin November Jew Media All Government

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

2 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.