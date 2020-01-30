Putin, Netanyahu to Discuss US Mideast Peace Plan in Moscow on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow on Thursday to learn the details of the US plan to settle the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine.

According to the Kremlin, the head of Israeli government will arrive in Russia for a short working visit.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu's spokeswoman Anna Jonathan-Leus said that the Israeli prime minister would share with the Russian president the details of the US middle East peace plan.

Earlier in the week, Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump, who has recently introduced his plan to settle the Israel-Palestine crisis.