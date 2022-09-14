UrduPoint.com

Putin Never Planned To Attend Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Putin Never Planned to Attend Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin was never planning to attend the funeral of UK Queen Elizabeth II, regardless of whether he was invited or not, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

UK media reported, citing sources, that Russia, Belarus and Myanmar have not been invited to the queen's funeral.

"As you know, the president sent a telegram with condolences, and he has not had any plans to participate in any memorial or other events from the very beginning," Peskov said.

The public farewell ceremony to Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abby from September 14-19.

The late monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.

The ceremony will be attended by almost 500 officials from different countries, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia, among others.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on September 10.

Related Topics

Russia Wife Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Myanmar Belarus September Family Media From

Recent Stories

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt ..

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt to increase gas tariff ahead o ..

4 minutes ago
 Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

20 minutes ago
 "Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

2 hours ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

3 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.