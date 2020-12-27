UrduPoint.com
Putin Never Takes Break For Holidays, But No Major Events Slated For Next Week - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Putin Never Takes Break for Holidays, But No Major Events Slated for Next Week - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin traditionally continues his work on holidays, but no major public events are scheduled for next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"[These will be] working days [for the president], though without any major events, but working meetings are constant, they do not stop ... He never takes a break for any holidays," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, the official announced that Putin would soon have contacts with foreign leaders, without providing further details.

