Putin: "New Greatness" Members Conspired To Overthrow Russian Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:56 PM

Putin:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that, according to prosecutors, the documents of the New Greatness group stated that their goal was to overthrow the government in an unconstitutional way, and the participants were preparing to use weapons and carry out terrorist attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that, according to prosecutors, the documents of the New Greatness group stated that their goal was to overthrow the government in an unconstitutional way, and the participants were preparing to use weapons and carry out terrorist attacks.

"The documents of this organization reveal that the group's purpose was to overthrow the current government in an unconstitutional way with the use of violence. To do this, attended held training camps, held various events, prepared for combat action, as they themselves wrote in their documents, in particular, for carrying out terrorist acts against the authorities .

.. In addition, they kept cold weapons and firearms, grenades ... These are serious things," Putin said, commenting on the case.

Nine members of the New Greatness group were arrested on suspicion of an extremist group's organization in Moscow in March 2018.

The case became a subject of public outcry because it was later revealed that the movement itself was organized by an undercover agent of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

