Putin, Niinisto, Discuss Arctic, Russian-Finnish Work on Coronavirus Response- Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, spoke on Wednesday about investment projects, the Arctic and other regional and international issues, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, spoke on Wednesday about investment projects, the Arctic and other regional and international issues, the Kremlin said.

"Opinions were exchanged on international and regional issues, including the Arctic. It was agreed to continue the contacts on various level," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders remarked on the cooperation between Russia and Finland on the coronavirus response.