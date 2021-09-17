Putin, Niinisto Discussed Afghanistan, European Security - Finnish Presidential Office

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss the Arctic initiatives, Afghanistan and European Security, the Finnish presidential administration said.

"On top of bilateral relations between Finland and Russia, the presidents discussed the situation in Afghanistan, Arctic initiatives, the European security and the EU strategic autonomy," Niinisto's office said in a statement.

The presidents also continued their discussion of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe conference that Helsinki could host in 2025.