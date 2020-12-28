UrduPoint.com
Putin, Niinisto Held Phone Talks On Arms Control - Finnish Presidential Office

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on arms control, coronavirus and developments in Ukraine, the Finnish presidential office said on Monday.

"The presidents held a detailed conversation on the coronavirus situation, relations of super powers, and the arms control," Niinisto's office said, adding that the leaders also discussed Belarus, Ukraine and bilateral relations.

Niinisto and Putin also exchanged New Year greetings, according to the statement.

