MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a frank exchange of views with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Helsinki's intention to apply for NATO membership in a telephone conversation on Saturday, Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto held a telephone conversation at the initiative of the Finnish side. A frank exchange of views has been held amid the intention to apply for NATO membership announced by the Finnish leadership," Kremlin's press office said in a statement.

Putin told his counterpart that abandoning the Finnish traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake since there are no threats to the security of Finland. Such a pivot in the foreign policy of Helsinki could have a negative impact on bilateral relations between the countries, which have been being built in a spirit of good neighborliness and partnership cooperation for years and were of mutual benefit, the statement read.