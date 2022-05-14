UrduPoint.com

Putin, Niinisto Hold Frank Exchange Of Views On Helsinki's Plans To Join NATO - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Putin, Niinisto Hold Frank Exchange of Views on Helsinki's Plans to Join NATO - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a frank exchange of views with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Helsinki's intention to apply for NATO membership in a telephone conversation on Saturday, Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a frank exchange of views with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Helsinki's intention to apply for NATO membership in a telephone conversation on Saturday, Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto held a telephone conversation at the initiative of the Finnish side. A frank exchange of views has been held amid the intention to apply for NATO membership announced by the Finnish leadership," Kremlin's press office said in a statement.

Putin told his counterpart that abandoning the Finnish traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake since there are no threats to the security of Finland. Such a pivot in the foreign policy of Helsinki could have a negative impact on bilateral relations between the countries, which have been being built in a spirit of good neighborliness and partnership cooperation for years and were of mutual benefit, the statement read.

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Russia Helsinki Vladimir Putin Finland

Recent Stories

Canvas Footwear exports witness 119.25 pc increase ..

Canvas Footwear exports witness 119.25 pc increase

3 minutes ago
 Inquiry in bear killing at Battagram founds contra ..

Inquiry in bear killing at Battagram founds contradictory evidences, investigati ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Membership for Ukraine Would Mean End of Europe ..

EU Membership for Ukraine Would Mean End of European Union - Russian Foreign Min ..

20 minutes ago
 One more dengue patient reported in RWP

One more dengue patient reported in RWP

20 minutes ago
 Seven POs held in sargodha

Seven POs held in sargodha

21 minutes ago
 KPRA conducts registration drive in Mansehra

KPRA conducts registration drive in Mansehra

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.