Putin: Nord Stream Blown Up By Those Interested In Gas Transit Via Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Nord Stream had been blown up by those who were interested in supplying Russian gas to Europe only via Ukraine.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Nord Stream had been blown up by those who were interested in supplying Russian gas to Europe only via Ukraine.

"Who is interested in supplying Russian gas to Europe only through Ukraine? That's the one who blew it up. No one is investigating," Putin said at a press approach after a meeting of the State Council.

Everyone admitted that there had been a terrorist attack on Nord Stream, it is clear that this was done with the support of states, he said.

"This is a terrorist attack.

It's obvious. Everyone recognized it. But, surprisingly, this is an act of international, I would say, state terrorism. Why? Because individuals, persons alone, without the support of state agencies, are unable to carry out such attacks. It is clear that this was done with the support of states," Putin said.

He added that "in such cases, they usually say: 'Look who's interested.'"

The president added that Russia once had the opportunity to look at the sites of the explosions, but there was no full-fledged investigation.

"No one does. Surprisingly, but true," he concluded.

