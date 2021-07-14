UrduPoint.com
Putin: Normandy Format Is Political Platform, Commercial Projects Not Discussed There

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Normandy Format is a political platform, and it is impossible to discuss commercial projects such as the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline within its framework, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be discussed in the Normandy format, since the pipeline, in his opinion, poses a threat to the energy security of Ukraine. In turn, German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that the 'Normandy Four' countries might discuss energy issues at the next meeting of the leaders, but this agenda was not part of the Minsk settlement process.

"Russia, Gazprom ” we signed a 5-year contract for pumping a certain volume of Russian natural gas to our consumers in Europe via Ukraine. The Normandy format and other formats of this kind are political platforms for discussing the situation in southeastern Ukraine. This has nothing to do with such commercial projects as Nord Stream, Nord Stream 2," Putin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement.

Despite all today's difficulties, Russia has undertaken obligations for gas transit via Ukraine and will fulfill them in full, Putin added.

