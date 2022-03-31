Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway Jonas Gahr Store.

Vladimir Putin explained in detail the reasons for the special military operation to protect Donbas, its goals and objectives," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the sides touched open the issue or organizing humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and the ongoing Moscow-Kiev negotiations.