UrduPoint.com

Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway Jonas Gahr Store.

Vladimir Putin explained in detail the reasons for the special military operation to protect Donbas, its goals and objectives," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the sides touched open the issue or organizing humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and the ongoing Moscow-Kiev negotiations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Norway Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State, Indian Foreign Minister Dis ..

US Secretary of State, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Ukraine, Other Issues

5 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review progress on development pro ..

Meeting held to review progress on development projects at Charsadda

5 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight

28 minutes ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

8 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to be ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to be briefed on 'threat letter' to ..

8 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks drop as tech slides

U.S. stocks drop as tech slides

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.