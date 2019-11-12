UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Not Against Meeting With Zelenskyy, But Preparations Needed - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:59 PM

Putin Not Against Meeting With Zelenskyy, But Preparations Needed - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not refusing to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but this would require proper organization, while at the moment everyone is focused on getting ready for a Normandy meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not refusing to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but this would require proper organization, while at the moment everyone is focused on getting ready for a Normandy meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev earlier in the day suggested that Putin and Zelenskyy hold a meeting and proposed Kazakhstan as a neutral location for that.

Peskov remarked that Kremlin was grateful to Nazarbayev and appreciated Kazakhstan's effort to help normalize Russian-Ukrainian relations. According to the spokesman, Putin would like to restore these relations, too, but "it is impossible to do if Kiev does not reciprocate.

"

"Undoubtedly, Putin himself has said that he never refused to hold such meetings, and this meeting as well, but he believes that a meeting just to meet would not be useful, it has to be prepared well. So at the moment, we are all focused on preparing for Normandy Format events. For that, all the commitments taken on in Minsk should be complied with," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, there is still a lot of "homework" to do before the Normandy summit. The Kremlin spokesman added that there were no exact dates for the summit yet.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev Kazakhstan All

Recent Stories

Two lawyers, gunman killed in Thai courtroom shoot ..

4 minutes ago

PTI does not care regarding JUI-F sit-in: Punjab's ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Opens 2 Criminal Cases Against Russian Jou ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Kick-Starts Production of Ebola ..

2 minutes ago

Six workers die in heavy rains at Oman constructio ..

2 minutes ago

Communist rebels kill 6 Philippine troops in ambus ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.