Putin Not Attending Large Gatherings, Tests for Coronavirus Regularly - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending large gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak, and everyone who is meeting with him is tested for COVID-19 regularly, as well as the president himself, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on Putin's handshakes with officials at a recent meeting.

Putin held on Monday a personal meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, serving as the presidential envoy to the Far Easter Federal district, and Andrey Kozkov, the head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.

"He does not attend public places and does not meet big crowds of people.

All the precautions are implemented," Peskov told reporters, confirming that Putin came to the Kremlin from his residence for this meeting.

Peskov also said that the president was testing for the coronavirus "as regularly as his doctor thinks he should."

"We have said that the president continues personal meetings with few people. Those who take part in such meetings are undergoing thorough medical examination and are tested beforehand ... This is also true for the participants of yesterday's meeting. As for the handshakes with the president, these people have been examined thoroughly," Peskov added.