MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not aware of a proposal made by Leonid Kravchuk, Ukraine's ex-president and the head of Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group, to meet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kravchuk said that he is ready to meet with Putin "even today."

"This is a new idea. So far [Putin] does not know [about it]," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Putin to meet in Donbas. The Kremlin has said that Kiev recently made no requests for talks between the two presidents.