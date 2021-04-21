UrduPoint.com
Putin Not Aware Of Kravchuk's Proposal To Meet - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not aware of a proposal made by Leonid Kravchuk, Ukraine's ex-president and the head of Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group, to meet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier on Wednesday, Kravchuk said that he is ready to meet with Putin "even today."

"This is a new idea. So far [Putin] does not know [about it]," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Putin to meet in Donbas. The Kremlin has said that Kiev recently made no requests for talks between the two presidents.

