Putin Not Commenting On Lawmakers' Call To Supply Eastern Ukraine With Arms - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is well aware of Russian lawmakers' request for Moscow to supply the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) with arms, but he does not have any comment to make on that at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Russian upper chamber's First Deputy Speaker Andrei Turchak suggested on Wednesday that Russia should supply DPR and LPR with the arms to increase their defense capability and deter the military aggression that appears to be prepared by Kiev.

"The president, of course, is well aware of this opinion, this point of view. He is sympathetic to how important this topic is for the United Russia (party). For now, there is no reaction from the president to such initiatives," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if Russia had supplied the DPR or LPR with arms before or that request was a new development, the spokesman said that it was "something new.

"

Peskov remarked on a recent proposal put forward by the Communist Party, which asked Russia to recognize the republics.

"It just highlights how sensitive the situation is for our lawmakers and that, of course, our people and our lawmakers cannot stay indifferent to the fate of the people of Donbas. It just shows how important this is," Peskov said.

In 2014, Ukraine initiated a military operation against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, often referred to together as Donbas, after they unilaterally proclaimed independence following the change of government in Kiev. The Ukrainian government has blamed the crisis in the east on Russia, but Moscow has denied any involvement in the internal Ukrainian conflict.

