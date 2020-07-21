UrduPoint.com
Putin Not Currently Planning Phone Talks With Macron, Merkel - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:29 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently does not plan holding phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the idea to hold the Normandy Four summit on Donbas crisis settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently does not plan holding phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the idea to hold the Normandy Four summit on Donbas crisis settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday soon after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the date of the next summit would be coordinated soon and that Germany and France had already confirmed participation.

"There are no such plans yet," Peskov said.

