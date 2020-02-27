Putin Not Currently Planning Talks With Erdogan in Istanbul on March 5 - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to pay a visit to Istanbul on March 5 and hold there talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Erdogan said on Wednesday that he was most likely to discuss the developments in Syria's Idlib with Putin on March 5 in Istanbul.

"Putin's plans do not currently include such a meeting," Peskov told reporters.

"The president has other working plans for March 5," the Kremlin spokesman added, when asked whether Putin planned to travel to Istanbul on March 5 at all.

Meanwhile, Peskov stressed that Russia and Turkey continued their expert-level communication on Idlib.