Putin Not Currently Planning Talks With Trump, Biden - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

Putin Not Currently Planning Talks With Trump, Biden - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan talks either with outgoing US President Donald Trump or President-elect Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of Biden's inauguration, scheduled for January 20.

"No contacts are planned so far.

This may happen, but the president's schedule does not feature any contacts currently," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin wanted to somehow wish Trump good-bye.

Asked if Russia had already established contacts with Biden's team and was in talks on a potential Putin-Biden phone conversation, the Kremlin spokesman said "not yet."

"You know, the US is experiencing problems. They certainly focus on their domestic problems," Peskov said.

