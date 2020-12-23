Putin not expecting change to ties with US under Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he was not expecting relations between Moscow and Washington to change when US president-elect Joe Biden takes office next month

"Now about the change of leadership in the United States and that it will be more difficult for us. I don't think so. It will be business as usual," Putin said during a meeting with lawmakers and government officials.