Putin Not Expecting Change To Ties With US Under Biden

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:59 PM

Putin not expecting change to ties with US under Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he was not expecting relations between Moscow and Washington to change when US president-elect Joe Biden takes office next month

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he was not expecting relations between Moscow and Washington to change when US president-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

"Now about the change of leadership in the United States and that it will be more difficult for us. I don't think so. It will be business as usual," Putin said during a meeting with lawmakers and government officials.

More Stories From World

