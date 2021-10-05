UrduPoint.com

Putin Not Following Specific Self-Isolation Regimen Anymore - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:51 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not following any specific self-quarantine regimen over COVID-19 risks anymore, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not following any specific self-quarantine regimen over COVID-19 risks anymore, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

When asked by journalists if quarantine could affect celebrations of the Russian president's 69th birthday this Thursday, the official said this is not the case.

"Not really.

There is no particular self-isolation (regimen) at the moment," Peskov replied.

In September, Putin announced his plans to self-isolate due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases among his entourage. He said later that several dozen among them had contracted the virus.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has gone into self-isolation.

