UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Not Going To Address 2021 Munich Security Conference - Kremlin Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:30 AM

Putin Not Going to Address 2021 Munich Security Conference - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to address the 2021 Munich Security Conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"No," Peskov said, answering the question, whether Putin will address the conference.

The 2021 Munich Security Conference will be held from February 19-20 in a televised format.

Related Topics

Russia Munich Vladimir Putin February From

Recent Stories

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

4 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

5 hours ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

6 hours ago

FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.