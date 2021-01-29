Putin Not Going to Attend March 25 Parade in Athens in Honor of Independence Day - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com
Fri 29th January 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to visit Athens despite the invitation to attend the March 25 military parade in honor of the Greek Independence Day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to visit Athens despite the invitation to attend the March 25 military parade in honor of the Greek Independence Day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

Greek Minister for National Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos announced that Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Prince Charles received invitations to attend the parade as representatives of three countries that contributed to Greece's liberation.

"No," Peskov said, when asked if Putin planned to pay a visit to Athens on March 25.

On March 25, Greece will hold large-sale celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution. A special organizing committee has even been established.

