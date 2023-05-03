Putin Not Injured as Result of Terrorist Attack on Kremlin - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin was not injured as a result of a drone attack by Ukraine on the Kremlin residence, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said that on Tuesday night, Kiev attempted to strike the Kremlin residence with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"As a result of this terrorist act, the President of the Russian Federation was not injured. The schedule of his work has not changed, it continues as usual," the statement said.

Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures against Kiev's attempt to strike at the Kremlin.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit," the statement said.