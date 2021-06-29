UrduPoint.com
Putin Not Planning Address To Nation On COVID-19 - Kremlin

Tue 29th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Putin Not Planning Address to Nation on COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to deliver an address to the nation about the coronavirus at this stage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The president does not plan any special addresses yet, there will be a Direct Line [annual Q&A session], and I believe there will be questions about it .

.. Citizens will certainly ask questions about it," Peskov told reporters, asked if a new presidential speech could be expected in light of growing incidence and regional restrictions.

More Stories From World

