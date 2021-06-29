Putin Not Planning Address to Nation on COVID-19 - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to deliver an address to the nation about the coronavirus at this stage, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The president does not plan any special addresses yet, there will be a Direct Line [annual Q&A session], and I believe there will be questions about it .

.. Citizens will certainly ask questions about it," Peskov told reporters, asked if a new presidential speech could be expected in light of growing incidence and regional restrictions.