Putin Not Planning Any Meeting With Dodon in Near Future - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to meet with Moldova's incumbent President Igor Dodon in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to meet with Moldova's incumbent President Igor Dodon in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Dodon wrote on Facebook, after holding phone talks with Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, that he would pay a visit to Russia to discuss bilateral cooperation.

"As far as I know, the president's schedule does not include such a meeting in the foreseeable future. I believe there will be contacts with Kozak, but I cannot say anything regarding the exact date," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin plans a meeting with Dodon.