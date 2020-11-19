UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Not Planning Any Meeting With Dodon In Near Future - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:13 PM

Putin Not Planning Any Meeting With Dodon in Near Future - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to meet with Moldova's incumbent President Igor Dodon in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to meet with Moldova's incumbent President Igor Dodon in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Dodon wrote on Facebook, after holding phone talks with Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, that he would pay a visit to Russia to discuss bilateral cooperation.

"As far as I know, the president's schedule does not include such a meeting in the foreseeable future. I believe there will be contacts with Kozak, but I cannot say anything regarding the exact date," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin plans a meeting with Dodon.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Visit Vladimir Putin Moldova

Recent Stories

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In ..

11 minutes ago

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

26 minutes ago

Lavrov to Visit Minsk Next Week for Talks With Pre ..

52 seconds ago

Administrator ensures proper cleanliness in hospit ..

54 seconds ago

Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'Encouraging' Immune ..

55 seconds ago

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed inaugurates ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.