UrduPoint.com

Putin Not Planning Any Videoaddress On Afghanistan - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 03:51 PM

Putin Not Planning Any Videoaddress on Afghanistan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning any videoaddresses on Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning any videoaddresses on Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There are no such plans yet," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin is planning any statement or address on developments in Afghanistan.

"You know that Russia is not a member of the US-led coalition that was recently here in Afghanistan, which completed the withdrawal of its troops that provoked this situation," Peskov explained.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi receives Spanish Defence Minister&#039; ..

Al Bowardi receives Spanish Defence Minister&#039;s call

8 minutes ago
 Kremlin condemns deadly Kabul attacks

Kremlin condemns deadly Kabul attacks

2 minutes ago
 India, US to Work Together on Energy Transition - ..

India, US to Work Together on Energy Transition - Power Ministry

2 minutes ago
 German Defense Head Meets With Troops Who Assisted ..

German Defense Head Meets With Troops Who Assisted Kabul Evacuations During Tash ..

2 minutes ago
 Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped w ..

Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped woman

42 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 19,616 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 19,616 daily COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.