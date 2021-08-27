Putin Not Planning Any Videoaddress on Afghanistan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning any videoaddresses on Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning any videoaddresses on Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There are no such plans yet," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin is planning any statement or address on developments in Afghanistan.

"You know that Russia is not a member of the US-led coalition that was recently here in Afghanistan, which completed the withdrawal of its troops that provoked this situation," Peskov explained.