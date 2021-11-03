UrduPoint.com

Putin Not Planning Contacts With OPEC+ Colleagues - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to hold contacts with OPEC+ colleagues, as Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak deals with this issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"At the moment, no, you know that Deputy Prime Minister Novak is in constant contact with his OPEC + colleagues, who oversees this area of work with us. And Novak, in turn, is in constant working contact with the president," Peskov told reporters.

