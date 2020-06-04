Putin Not Planning Contacts With OPEC+ Colleagues In Next Few Days - Spokesman
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning contacts with colleagues from OPEC+ countries in coming days, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday.
"No, the president has no such plans in the near future," Peskov told reporters.