Putin Not Planning Contacts With OPEC+ Colleagues In Next Few Days - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 02:26 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning contacts with colleagues from OPEC+ countries in coming days, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning contacts with colleagues from OPEC+ countries in coming days, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday.

"No, the president has no such plans in the near future," Peskov told reporters.

