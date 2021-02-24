Putin Not Planning Contacts With Saudi, US Leaders - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan any contacts with Saudi and US leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, a conversation with the [Saudi] crown prince was held a week ago, no new contacts are planned so far," Peskov told reporters.

In their phone conversation that was held on February 15, Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the implementation of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal and confirmed commitment to stabilizing the energy market.

Moscow and Riyadh maintain effective cooperation in the oil sphere, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"You know that Russia and Saudi Arabia cooperate effectively in this sphere, regular contacts confirm this," Peskov added, when asked if the two countries share the same approach to the OPEC+ deal implementation.