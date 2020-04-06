UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Not Planning Contacts With Trump Currently - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

Putin Not Planning Contacts With Trump Currently - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning any contacts with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, amid the ongoing slump in oil prices, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning any contacts with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, amid the ongoing slump in oil prices, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

The two leaders have recently had a phone conversation and discussed the oil market among other topics.

"At the moment, no," Peskov told reporters when asked if any contacts were planned with Trump in the near future.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Trump Vladimir Putin Market

Recent Stories

IPL 2020: The stakeholders ponder to find out suit ..

5 minutes ago

France heading for worst recession since WWII:Fina ..

8 minutes ago

BISE's extends coronavirus precautionary closure t ..

8 minutes ago

Morocco records 92 new COVID-19 cases, total 1113

16 minutes ago

NEPRA urged to take immediate action against KE

9 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi calls for re ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.