Putin Not Planning Contacts With Trump Currently - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning any contacts with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, amid the ongoing slump in oil prices, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning any contacts with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, amid the ongoing slump in oil prices, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

The two leaders have recently had a phone conversation and discussed the oil market among other topics.

"At the moment, no," Peskov told reporters when asked if any contacts were planned with Trump in the near future.