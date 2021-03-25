UrduPoint.com
Putin Not Planning Meeting With Russian Ambassador To US - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 02:42 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan a meeting with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, this is not on his schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

Antonov arrived in Moscow on March 21 for consultations in the Russian Foreign Ministry, aimed at analyzing ways to improve relations with the US.

