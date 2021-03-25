Putin Not Planning Meeting With Russian Ambassador to US - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan a meeting with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, this is not on his schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan a meeting with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, this is not on his schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Antonov arrived in Moscow on March 21 for consultations in the Russian Foreign Ministry, aimed at analyzing ways to improve relations with the US.