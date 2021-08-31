UrduPoint.com

Putin Not Planning Meetings With Foreign Participants Of Eastern Economic Forum - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold any separate meetings with foreign participants of the Eastern Economic Forum, running in Vladivostok in early September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold any separate meetings with foreign participants of the Eastern Economic Forum, running in Vladivostok in early September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Leaders of Kazakhstan and Mongolia will take part [in Friday's plenary session] via videoconference, we also expect videoaddresses by the leaders of Argentina, China, India and Thailand," Peskov added.

