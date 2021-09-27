UrduPoint.com

Putin Not Planning Negotiations With Lukashenko So Far - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

Putin Not Planning Negotiations With Lukashenko so Far - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold negotiations with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The two presidents met earlier this month.

"We see nothing related to President Lukashenko's working visit to Russia (in the working schedule), which means no contacts are planned," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights ..

Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights untapped business potential i ..

16 minutes ago
 Manchester City unveils Expo 2020 Dubai as new Tra ..

Manchester City unveils Expo 2020 Dubai as new Training Kit Partner

31 minutes ago
 PCB announces loan window for remaining national T ..

PCB announces loan window for remaining national T20 matches

48 minutes ago
 Cases of Dengue fever on rise in Hazara

Cases of Dengue fever on rise in Hazara

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.