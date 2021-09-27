Putin Not Planning Negotiations With Lukashenko so Far - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to hold negotiations with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The two presidents met earlier this month.

"We see nothing related to President Lukashenko's working visit to Russia (in the working schedule), which means no contacts are planned," Peskov told reporters.