Putin Not Planning on Participating in UNGA in New York in September - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan on taking part in the session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

"There are no such plans yet," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.