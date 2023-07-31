Open Menu

Putin Not Planning On Participating In UNGA In New York In September - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan on taking part in the session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday

"There are no such plans yet," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.

