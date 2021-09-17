Putin Not Planning Participation in Upcoming UNGA Session - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently does not plan to participate in the session of the UN General Assembly in New York, which will take place later in September, but one should not rule anything out, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"As of now, there are no such plans. But in fact different initiatives emerge quickly, so I would not rule anything out," Peskov told reporters.