Putin Not Planning Talks With Merkel Yet - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to have talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the moment, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to have talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the moment, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"No, there is no plan for such phone conversation yet," Peskov told reporters.