Putin Not Planning Talks With Merkel Yet - Kremlin
Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:15 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to have talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the moment, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
"No, there is no plan for such phone conversation yet," Peskov told reporters.