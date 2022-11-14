Putin Not Planning Talks With UN Head Before Making Decision on Grain Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet planned contacts with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres before making a decision on the possible extension of the grain deal, which expires on November 19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Putin said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe.

Moscow has also maintained that part of the deal concerning export of Russian food products was not working. The deal expires on November 19.

"It is not planned yet," Peskov said, answering a question whether there are plans for contacts with Guterres before Moscow makes a decision on the grain deal.

The spokesman added that Moscow and the UN are conducting a fairly constructive dialogue.

"We have very good contacts with the UN, and the negotiations are quite constructive," Peskov said.