Putin Not Planning Talks With Zelenskyy in Coming Days - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold any phone conversations with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"You know that we do not make any announcements prior to phone conversations. The president does not plan to hold such talks in the coming days," Peskov told reporters.

However, Putin-Zelenskyy talks can be arranged easily if need arises, the Kremlin spokesman assured.