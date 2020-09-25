UrduPoint.com
Putin Not Planning To Attend Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix In Sochi This Year - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:32 PM

Putin Not Planning to Attend Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi This Year - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix 2020 in the city of Sochi, contrary to the tradition of watching the competition and awarding the winners in person, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix 2020 in the city of Sochi, contrary to the tradition of watching the competition and awarding the winners in person, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No, [the president] does not intend," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Russian leader will attend the race.

The Russian Grand Prix race started at Sochi Autodrom on Thursday and will last until September 27 with spectators in the stands. Everyone will be subject to compliance with sanitary and epidemiological rules.

